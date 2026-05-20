Ones to Watch 2025 – Ryan Prince

Lathigra saw One Year of Therapy at Peckham 24, and describes it as “outstanding and courageous”. Prince put his fine art BA and documentary MA to good use with the series, turning it into both book and installation. The installation was claustrophobic, a narrowing crevice adorned with blown-up vinyl prints. Prince did not stop there: “I wanted to recreate the feeling… I had the same plant that you see in the images, a chair. I had a chest of drawers containing references, notes, research material from my readings,” he adds.

In his meticulously crafted space, one had to face the beast, hand oneself over to a topic still very taboo. “The work, in a way, isn’t about the images… it’s about the conversations they force,” he says. “Therapy is intimate, unmentionable, especially for men, especially in Caribbean culture. I wanted to challenge that.”

Prince is still pursuing portraiture, and says, “I want to be this great photographer. I’m working on that”. We discuss his practice as he continues to span installation, conceptual, documentary, commercial; he trained his eye as a real estate photographer, and speaks openly about the difficulties of a photographic career. “I think about this idea, that photographers, painters, whatever, they just shit out great work all the time, and that it’s not hard, that it’s not a graft… It’s not easy, I find it very difficult, and I think a lot of other people do too. Sometimes you can feel really alone in that. It’s important we talk to each other about what art is actually like. It’s OK to have a side hustle, to work in retail, have some wins, some losses. I’m really upfront about it because I think it helps. It helps writing about it and it helps talking about it. A lot of us are all in the same boat.

“As much as it’s not easy, it’s also a source of pride,” he continues. “Because it reminds me of family. In Caribbean culture, it’s normal to have multiple jobs and be skilled.” He speaks of his dad, who paints, is a chef and used to do screenprinting on T-shirts. “It’s about being multifaceted. Everyone has a multidisciplinary practice, right?”

As the interview comes to a close, I thank Prince for his candour and sincerity. He responds with kind, wise words: “I think honesty is important. Maybe that’s documentary. Less about embellishment and more about trying to tell the truths.”

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