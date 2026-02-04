Through the gates of hell and heaven: Dean Majd’s New York odyssey

A decade-long photographic record of grief, masculinity, and community in Queens, Hard Feelings traces how intimacy endures amid loss

One of the earliest images in Hard Feelings, Dean Majd’s 10-year photo series, is a picture of a friend standing at the mouth of the Hell Gate Bridge. It’s nighttime in Astoria and the sky is a dusky yellow smudge, city lights brooding in the distance. Framed by imposing steel arches, the figure turns towards the camera, his bloodshot-eyes locked on the lens, before – we imagine – disappearing with the railroad tracks into the darkness.

Crossing the Hell Gate Bridge by foot – which carries high-speed Amtrak and freight trains across the strait of the East River that separates Wards Island from Queens – is both highly dangerous and highly illegal. “It’s a rite of passage for young men who grew up in Astoria,” says Majd. “You walk through the gates of hell to prove you’re a man.”

If the bridge is a threshold into manhood, the picture is a portal into Majd’s epic yet intimate debut solo show, which follows his inner circle in Queens in the years before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Curated by artist Marley Trigg Stewart and on view at Baxter St at the Camera Club of New York, Hard Feelings is a portrait of self and community, and a “New York odyssey” – taking viewers through urban and psychic underworlds, to the peaks of love and the depths of loss, through the twists and turns of healing.

Majd’s diaristic impulse can be traced back to childhood, when, as an introverted seven-year-old, he received his first camera from his mum and discovered a new way to relate to the world and to himself. But Hard Feelings truly began in spring 2016, when Majd, then 25, reconnected with and photographed his childhood friend James at their local skatepark. A week later, James died in a subway accident. In the wake of the tragedy, Majd grew close to James’s best friends – a group of young male artists within Queens’s graffiti and skateboarding scene. They held firm to one another through their grief, and for the first time, Majd felt like he’d found his people.

“After James passed, my camera and my life, my friends’ lives – all those boundaries dissolved,” he explains. “My camera allowed moments of vulnerability between these men, mostly men of colour, who felt they had to be invincible in order to exist in the world.” By the end of the year, he told his friends he wanted to photograph every aspect of their shared lives: “The good, the bad, the anger, the fear, the tears, the happiness – all of it. Up and down, left and right.” Through their trust and encouragement, Hard Feelings was born.