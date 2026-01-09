Taboos and the trans community are at the heart of Ditte Haarløv Johnsen’s photographic diary from Mozambique

Published by Disko Bay, the 25-year-long project sits at the intersection of resolution and conclusion with striking honesty

At first glance, Ditte Haarløv Johnsen’s debut photobook, Maputo Diary, is not easy to understand. The photographer’s role within the situations and scenes photographed seems to metamorphose with every page’s turn. That’s why, as Johnsen tells me, context here is important.

The diary entries at the beginning of the book read: “At the same time, the reality of not having a home or a family here anymore is alienating. Maputo feels different – more tense. I see myself walking its streets: a 45-year-old woman weighed down by heavy camera bags, too wary to stop and photograph.”

Elsewhere, in ‘Remembering’, she writes, “I grew up in the victorious atmosphere that reigned after Mozambique’s War of Independence. It was a time full of hope for the future, a new beginning for the country. From the roof of my local kindergarten, I would stand alongside my Mozambican friends with a clenched fist pointing to the sky shouting ‘Long live the Mozambican Revolution!” “Long live the Frelimo party!’”

Johnsen grew up in Maputo, Mozambique, and as a young woman, she befriended the town’s transgender and queer community. Even before speaking to Johnsen, her intimacy with her subjects is clear to me. One tender close-up shot shows a trans woman flipping her wig upside down in order to fix it to her head. In another portrait, two friends – lovers – lay down in bed and embrace each other.