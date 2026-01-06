The passion: Diego Moreno in conversation with César González-Aguirre about his ongoing project

CGA: In gay dating apps we can see opposite universes of anonymity and exhibitionism – in some cities, faceless user profiles reflect a conservative culture, in others profile pictures are like trophies, depicting fragments of bodies, preferably young, white and fit. Sometimes it seems like an almost fascist youth culture, in which value is placed on homogeneity and there is no place for difference. How did you play with the current uses technology allows in this project?

DM: I have focused on what I had at the time. Technically speaking, I started with digital photography – I never went into a darkroom, and I know nothing about that process.

I benefitted from the democratisation of photography, from the internet and easy access to images via cellphones. In Onán I paradoxically started out photographing with an instant camera; I wanted to produce unique and unrepeatable images so that, if I ever regretted taking one, I could get rid of it without leaving a trace. I wanted to photograph the body from a place of affection, without thinking about something technically well done. I was looking for evidence that I had been with someone else, that I had been able to build intimacy. It was a raw and easy way to preserve the memory and, at that time, a record of the change in my own body.

CGA: You began exploring your sexuality in motels on the outskirts of your hometown, San Cristóbal de las Casas; your home was a space dedicated to family and the reproduction of its values. Your identity had no place there, at least not at that point in your life. The family home and the motel are opposite spaces, the former synonymous with morality and good manners, and the latter with sin. Your project Huésped takes place within your family environment, and Onán outside of it. Are there links between the two works?

DM: The body is a trigger for desire. It can be mistreated, but it also overcomes adversity and can be a great source of affection and comfort. I photographed my maternal grandmother for more than 20 years, and I witnessed the changes in her body. I photographed her naked as a proof of the love between us, she always told me that she let me photograph her naked because she loved me. There was no other answer. The same thing happens in Onán. There are emotions that are only visible if you photograph people. In Huésped I reinterpret my family album, with all its nuances, to question family ties through the constant tension between the body and its representation. Onán brings together evidence of affection, playfulness and bonds of trust that I have with the people portrayed.

CGA: Your experiences in sex clubs and other erotic places showed you, in your own words, the primitive nature of humans and their needs. Which images have been left out of the public selection of Onán, either by your own decision or due to external factors?