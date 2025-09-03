“My work is in the tension”: Mohamed Bourouissa’s retrospective opens at MAST, Bologna

Some 20 years after Périphérique, a new exhibition collates the artist’s celebrated series with three others to deepen his focus on the subject of cultural representation

Mohamed Bourouissa is concerned with social fabrics, the threads that bind and the hands that weave. Born in Algeria and raised in France from the age of five, his central concerns began at the Sorbonne. After a day of learning the canon of Western art history, he would return home to the banlieues, the city-skirting suburbs categorised as ‘rough’, home to immigrants and hooded adolescents, all allegedly up to no good. In the wake of the 2005 Paris riots, Bourouissa became increasingly sensitive to an undeniable racial disparity in the European visual lexicon.

The weapon of photographic sight became his counter-reactionary tool. Putting his friends into the image, he subverted its well-documented ability to construct notions of racial identity and build new ways of seeing migrant and diasporic communities. “I’m always thinking about communities, particularly mine,” he says. “I’m interested in plurality – and in the image I can be pragmatic. The Arab community was not visible in France; I wanted to represent the people I saw around myself, the people who were doing the same graffiti as me, listening to the same music as me. Photography gave me that.”

Now, after 20 years, countless exhibitions, a Deutsche Börse prize, and a Venice and Berlin Biennale, Bourouissa is still tackling the beast of representation. Communautés. Projets 2005–2025 at Fondazione MAST, Bologna, is a “skeleton of a retrospective”, presenting two sets of curatorially paired series. Horse Day and Périphérique alternate the exhibition’s first section, while Shoplifters nestles between a new series, Hands. In Périphérique, the artist employs friends and neighbours to stage mise-en-scènes, blurring codes between history painting and racially biased documentary; in Horse Day he slow-documents an African American community in Philadelphia, and their fanciful equestrian companions. In Shoplifters, the artist reproduces bodega Polaroids of would-be thieves in Brooklyn, each forced to pose alongside their stolen goods (milk, eggs, cheese, detergents and so on).