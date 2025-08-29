“It is time for image-makers to get organised to protect themselves”: Fight for your copyright

Creative artistic works are seen by big tech as merely data freely available online to take (scrape) and commercially exploit, for AI training and refining purposes, in order to develop programs that compete with creators’ livelihoods. The issue for imagemakers and photographers is that without government support to enforce copyright, there is little that can be done to stop web crawlers from scraping images across the internet, whether that is websites, social media platforms or other networks, in order to collate massive datasets which are then used for training Generative AI programs.

The vastness of these datasets is invisible to most creators. For example, Hugging Face, which hosts the LAION-5B dataset (consisting of five billion images scraped from the internet used to train Stable Diffusion and Midjourney), has over 300,000 datasets of images, text, audio and video, which are subsequently used to train over 1.5 million AI models it also hosts. We have no oversight over whose creative works feature in these datasets, how creators can prevent the appearance of or remove copyright-protected works from these datasets subsequently used without permission, and how creators can be compensated for the exploitation of their works to date.

GAI is statistical pattern-predicting technology that outputs machine derivatives of the works a program is trained on. It is different to other AI applications that can improve efficiency, or assist with automating complex tasks which may have been around for years. For example, various software editing tools, camera operations and image processing software have AI features, which enhance image-makers’ creative practice. But GAI is machine technology that replicates or mimics human originality at a fraction of the time and cost, and gives the illusion of control while being little more than a production line manufacturing cheap synthetic imitations. This undermines the originality and value of human creative endeavour, undoubtedly taking away the heart and soul of what it means to be a photographer.

The proposed formal ‘rights reservation’ or ‘opt-out’ is unworkable, firstly because all creators’ rights in their works are reserved the moment they are created – copyright is an automatic right in the UK and Europe. Secondly it places a significant burden on creators to reinforce their rights – a process creators should not have to undertake. The process of scraping (web crawlers or bots using robot.txt access) can be compared to leaving the front door to your house open so that an estate agent can come in and record it – but at the same time allowing burglars in to steal your furniture to sell on. If you do not want that to happen you have to leave a note on your front door, or on your furniture, to prevent it from happening. If you close your ‘front door’, it effectively means your discoverability online vanishes, which for professional photographers means becoming invisible to commissioners searching online.