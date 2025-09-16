Liz Johnson Artur’s workbooks reveal her experimental drive

A new publication offers a glimpse at the artist’s 30-year collection of personal workbooks, which are as much about her creative image treatments as her sense of duty to those she photographs

“I very rarely look back,” says Liz Johnson Artur, best known for her long-term body of work The Black Balloon Archive, which presents photographic encounters with Black people around the world. That indifference to retracing the past changed with her new book, I Will Keep You in Good Company, which offers a fresh perspective of her images by way of the workbooks she has been assembling for over 30 years. The publication illustrates her instincts not only as a photographer but as an artist in the round and, perhaps most importantly, a curator of people.

Featuring excerpts from over 20 of her workbooks, I Will Keep You in Good Company shows that, for Johnson Artur, photographs are often not the end product but the starting point. Countless techniques and materials surface throughout: collage, tape, rips, paint, stitches, staples, Polaroids, negatives, graph paper, text. You can feel the aliveness of it all pulsing beneath the pages.

Until now, the Ghanaian-Russian photographer’s workbooks have only appeared occasionally in exhibition displays. Yet despite having less visibility than her standalone photographs, the experiments trialled in those books have always permeated her work. Her ability to create texture and relief on a flat page extended into exhibition-making, influencing her ideas of how photographs could be arranged, hung or printed, and paving the way for the sculptural photographic installations seen in her shows.