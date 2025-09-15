Wahter Studio and Peter Halley discuss the legacy of INDEX Magazine

The discontinued magazine receives a retrospective exhibition as part of Paris Design Week

Founded in New York in the late nineties, INDEX Magazine is a snapshot of a moment in blooming pop culture at the turn of the twentieth century. Though the magazine closed its doors in 2005, its legacy remains as one of the most influential publications of its time, featuring artists from the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Marc Jacobs, Isabelle Huppert and Aphex Twin.

Running from 11 to 14 September at CØR STUDIO, INDEX Magazine Retrospective was designed by Wahter Studio alongside Peter Halley, co-founder of INDEX, presenting original works produced for the magazine by world-renowned photographers such as Wolfgang Tillmans, Juergen Teller, alongside archival spreads, covers, and rarely seen issues. There was also a Reading Room which allowed visitors to read editions featuring archival interviews such as Alexander McQueen interviewed by Björk, Hedi Slimane by Klaus Biesenbach, and Werner Herzog by Doug Aitken.

Looking back at the magazine’s mark on culture, Halley says that “we wanted to bring together both emerging and established talents across different disciplines. We believed in letting creative personalities speak directly through long interviews rather than interpretive articles – that philosophy shaped the magazine’s unique approach.”