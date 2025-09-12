A photo festival in Istanbul boasts a female-led festival team and a dynamic discovery approach

Rapidly expanding across the city’s historic venues since its 2018 inception, 212 Photography Istanbul puts the focus on discovery with an enticing mix of local and international artists

Cleaved by the Bosphorus and straddling two continents, Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, and one of the largest in Europe. This autumn the 212 Photography Istanbul festival brings exhibitions across the city, plus workshops, panels, screenings, performances and portfolio reviews. The mostly-female festival team works with an advisory board to pinpoint new trends in the art scene every year; photography is the crux, but they also embrace digital media, video and installation.

212 Photography Istanbul overlaps with the Istanbul Biennial to maximise appeal to visitors, and it always includes international names – this year featuring work by Harry Gruyaert (in particular his Istanbul series), Steve McCurry, Erwin Olaf, Cooper & Gorfer, and Christopher Herwig, among others, as well as cross-disciplinary artists such as Toma Gerzha. But the festival also supports local talents, especially up-and-coming image-makers, both in its exhibitions and programming. It invited Gruyaert to the city earlier this year to give a workshop, for example, based in the 212 Studio offices.

212 Photography Istanbul ran its first edition in 2018, when it was hosted in a single venue; “now we are using at least 30 different venues all around the city, and it is important for us to make it bigger,” says festival director Banu Tunçağ. She adds that, “We match the exhibitions with the venues”, and this year, one of the best examples is at Pangaltı Latin Catholic Cemetery in the Feriköy neighbourhood. It is usually closed to the public, but the festival obtained special access to show work by Mustafa Seven, a member of the Turkish Photojournalists Association, who has been documenting the solemn graveyard. Another unusual venue is Ceneviz Sanat, a palazzo dating back to the Byzantine period, in which an installation by Turkish textile artist Tuba Geçgel will be on view.