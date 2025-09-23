“Letting oneself be photographed is highly courageous”: A retrospective of Paz Errázuriz’s intimate gaze

At MK Gallery, Milton Keynes, Dare to Look brings together over four decades of work by the Chilean artist

In the summer of 1986, Paz Errázuriz began a monthly portrait series, photographing her son Tomás against an exterior wall of their home in Santiago, Chile. The project lasted four years, and in 2004 Errázuriz made it into a video piece titled Un Cierto Tiempo (‘a certain time’), currently on display as part of Paz Errázuriz: Dare to Look, at MK Gallery in Milton Keynes, which opened in July. “It’s a hopeful piece about change,” says the gallery’s Head of Exhibitions, Fay Blanchard, recalling the symbolism between the teenager’s evolving appearance as he nears adulthood, and the country’s own subsequent transformation, from a dictatorship to a democracy, following the 1988 plebiscite. “I think it’s really important [as a mirror of the times].”

Blanchard’s introduction to Errázuriz, like many peoples, was via the more prominent La Manzana de Adán (Adam’s Apple), first at the Venice Biennale in 2015 – where the photographer represented Chile alongside the artist Lotty Rosenfeld – and later at the Barbican’s 2018 exhibition, Another Kind of Life: Photography on the Margins. Made in collaboration with, and documenting a community of, LGBTQIA+ sex workers at brothels in Santiago and Talca, the series was shot between 1982-87 and focused on Mercedes Paredes Sierra and her children, Evelyn/Leo-Leonardo and Pilar/Keko-Sergio (the names were used interchangeably, while Errázuriz’s photographs capture both their female and male identities).

Living on-site with the family alongside her friend, the journalist Claudia Donoso, Errázuriz’s record of their lives at this time is one of striking tenderness and considered solidarity – largely at odds with the wider sentiment of the country, when violent persecution was a common tool of the regime. “Taking a photo is extremely intrusive and letting oneself be photographed is highly courageous,” explains Errázuriz, now 81, on a nearby wall text, acknowledging the trust of her subjects. “There is a commitment between the two parties, a sort of pact that must not be betrayed.”