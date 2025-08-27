Over fifty women photographers use collage as a feminist form at CPW, Kingston

Cutting up the canon of photographic images gave Justine Kurland an interest in collage that has blossomed into The Rose, a celebrated exhibition on show and in print this summer

“I have been a photographer for about 30 years and in around 2019 I had this midlife crisis where I had to reckon with the fact that all my language, all the photographers who had taught me, all the books in my library, were these canonised white male photographers,” says Justine Kurland. “So I started this project called SCUMB Manifesto where I began tearing up my personal library, cutting up the images, and reauthoring them as my own collages. It was so huge, life-changing, cathartic, I can’t tell you how freeing it was, opening up a sense of possibility that we can build a new language and imagine new things.”

SCUMB Manifesto (an acronym for Society for Cutting Up Men’s Books) went on to become a success, exhibited at Higher Pictures, New York, in 2021 and published by Mack in 2022 (and nominated for the Paris Photo-Aperture Photobook Awards the same year). But, as Kurland suggests, it was much more than a work project. Collaging together the many images of women in the photographic canon suggested world-building to her, the fantasy that “everyone who was in the pictures were collaborating with me”. And her now-empty bookshelves summoned the possibility of gathering a new cohort of peers. “I suddenly had all this space for books by women, and people of colour and queer artists,” she says. “Now when I look at my bookshelves, that’s who’s here. Those are the voices I get to sing with.”

The process of creating collages felt so revolutionary that Kurland became interested in other artists using the technique, particularly other women. She started to research collage and “collage-adjacent” work from the 1960s onwards, first on her own and later with Sarah Miller Meigs and Libby Werbel from lumber room, a space for contemporary art in Portland, Oregon, which showed a group exhibition of this work in 2023. It was titled The Rose after an artwork made by Jay DeFeo from 1958–66, in which the artist layered paint and scraped it away repeatedly “until the whole thing weighed like a ton”. Including works by 40-plus artists, such as Lorna Simpson, Tarrah Krajnak, Frida Orupabo and many more – as well as The Rose itself – the exhibition was well received.