Yancey Richardson marks 30 years with artist-led anniversary exhibition

© Larry Sultan. Courtesy of Casemore Gallery, San Francisco; Yancey Richardson, New York; Thomas Zander Gallery, Cologne; Estate of Larry Sultan.
The New York gallery welcomes its artists to co-curate an exhibition marking three decades of work
Opening Wednesday, July 16, Celebrating 30 Years brings together work by artists and estates represented by Yancey Richardson, marking three decades of the gallery’s activity. The exhibition is co-curated by the artists themselves, many of whom selected peers from the gallery’s roster whose practices share formal or conceptual parallels.
The result is a cross-generational survey that reflects the gallery’s long-standing engagement with photography and lens-based media. Spanning a range of styles, processes, and approaches – from traditional darkroom techniques to experimental and interdisciplinary practices – the show highlights both continuity and evolution within the medium.
“The biggest change in photography in the past thirty years has been the advent of digital technology, essentially a tool which has allowed artists greater control over the capturing of images and printing of their photographs,” Richardson tells BJP. But she is primarily interested in how “the show highlights the wide-ranging and richly diverse ways in which the gallery artists have used photography to realise their ideas.”
Since its founding, Yancey Richardson Gallery has built a program that prioritises a broad understanding of photographic practice. This exhibition underscores that approach, offering a concise but wide-ranging view of how the medium has developed across the gallery’s history, and how its artists continue to shape its future.
Coming up in Autumn, two emerging artists Guanyu Xu and David Alekhuogie will exhibit, both of whom have received “a great deal of critical attention and museum engagement since their debut exhibitions” with the gallery in 2020 and 2021, Richardson says.
“Alekhuogie’s work explores the legacy of Western presentations of African art, particularly those by Walker Evans and Man Ray, to pose questions about how Black aesthetics are circulated, accessed, valued, and interpreted today,” Richardson expalins. “In Xu’s new series Resident Aliens he combines social practice, installation and photography, to create collage-like images depicting the domestic spaces of visa holders suspended between countries and cultures.”
Discover some of the images from the exhibition below.