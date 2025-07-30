Yancey Richardson marks 30 years with artist-led anniversary exhibition

The New York gallery welcomes its artists to co-curate an exhibition marking three decades of work

Opening Wednesday, July 16, Celebrating 30 Years brings together work by artists and estates represented by Yancey Richardson, marking three decades of the gallery’s activity. The exhibition is co-curated by the artists themselves, many of whom selected peers from the gallery’s roster whose practices share formal or conceptual parallels.

The result is a cross-generational survey that reflects the gallery’s long-standing engagement with photography and lens-based media. Spanning a range of styles, processes, and approaches – from traditional darkroom techniques to experimental and interdisciplinary practices – the show highlights both continuity and evolution within the medium.

“The biggest change in photography in the past thirty years has been the advent of digital technology, essentially a tool which has allowed artists greater control over the capturing of images and printing of their photographs,” Richardson tells BJP. But she is primarily interested in how “the show highlights the wide-ranging and richly diverse ways in which the gallery artists have used photography to realise their ideas.”