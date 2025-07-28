Into Imperial Valley – where “water is like gold” – with Scott Rossi

In Imperial Valley, Rossi expands, “water is like gold”, a fact he emphasises in his work. In an image of a young woman washing her horse with a hose, water droplets spray and catch the light like flecks of gold or flying sparks. Similarly, in a photograph of the All-American Canal, the largest in the Imperial Valley, the setting sun gives the water the glossy, reflective appearance of precious metal. Water is equally notable in its absence too; Rossi’s desaturated and warmly hued palette reveals a landscape which is palpably dry.

The movement of water is crucial to the geography of Rossi’s work and the valley itself. Many of his images are made in the communities that border the Salton Sea – a prehistoric lake to the north of the valley which was inadvertently refilled by runoff when the valley was first irrigated in the early 1900s. Once a popular vacation resort, a series of environmental changes instigated the sea’s decline in the 1970s. By the 2000s, more efficient use of water stopped all runoff to the sea completely and caused the shoreline to shrink, revealing a lakebed containing a toxic dust composed of ozone and particulates which, combined with exhaust fumes, pesticides plumes and factory emissions, creates a haze which hangs over communities in the valley. Rossi describes how “you can actually feel your skin and eyes burning when you’re on the shore of the lake”.

Despite this, there are still communities living around the lake. In fact, Rossi explains, “because you can buy a lot for $2000, people are actively moving to the area”. One such resident is Doris Dinsmoor, who Rossi photographs in her home of 48 years in Desert Shores, located on the western shore of the Salton Sea. Rossi’s portrait reveals the contradiction between the bucolic fantasies of agricultural life and the reality of the valley. His subject sits at rest on her sofa surrounded by ornaments, artworks, windchimes, a sword, and above her head a print depicting a verdant farmhouse scene. The photograph has the same slightly yellow hue as Rossi’s other images, which now seems unnerving in the context of an interior. A vent in the top right corner of the image is framed by an ominous dark yellow stain.