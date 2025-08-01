Mohammad Tariq intervenes in found imagery to reveal colonial complicity

Elsewhere, the images are more explicitly violent and the link between British imperialism and global conflict, such as the ‘war on terror’, is clearer, an ideology which Tariq tells me catalysed his research. “I remember seeing this as a child. In one form or another, we all experienced [the ‘war on terror’]. I grew up in Saudi,” Tariq says, “and it was very present in the discourse there. People would always be talking about what was happening in Iraq or in Afghanistan. In the UK, when we had the Trojan horse affair, I remember being in school and being terrified that I was going to get falsely accused by the secret services. That fear as a child is the key starting point for my research and the war in Iraq was part of my visual consciousness.” In a tableau, Tariq groups together four infamous photojournalistic images from the 2003 invasion of Iraq, all shot by different photographers, but all serving as disturbing reminders of the role images played to boost military morale and garner public approval for the invasion.

The artist not only uses images from popular media or photojournalism but also weaves in personal histories into the body of work to demonstrate how the personal is indeed political. Four images show the glass device pressed over seeds – Tariq describes receiving a jar of seeds from his grandfather – seeds from his village in Pakistan – with a story of how, as a child, his grandfather would work the land from sunset to sunrise, following a spiritual rhythm deeply connected to the earth. This agricultural and Islamically rooted life, centred on planting, harvesting, and selling crops, formed the foundation of his family’s lineage and spirit. Placing a flag over the seeds in his work symbolises the displacement his grandfather experienced when he left Pakistan to immigrate and the colonial propaganda that compelled his migration to the UK, where the violence of the National Front disrupted the lives of his grandparents and parents.

100 Glass Cruciforms was recently on display at South Asia Archive’s pop-up at the Serpentine Gallery on 12 July, 2025. The images were shown in Tariq’s family album – he removed his family’s images and placed the ‘cruciform’ images inside in their place. Tariq is still developing the body of work and research whilst also working on an ongoing project about the muslim woman’s veil – it’s an idea Tariq has been thinking about for some time and is exploring through many mediums, experimenting with sculpture, image and textiles to unfurl the marginalised women at the heart of liberation movements and nation building efforts. “There’s no room for ego or for it to be about myself,” says Tariq of the project. “In the discussion of the veil, both extremes – to lose the veil or to enforce it – are about destroying the agency of the women who are wearing it.”