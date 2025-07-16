Les Rencontres d’Arles returns with an expanse of shows across territories

From themes of mythologised memories and ancestral resistance to decolonial archives, this year’s edition of the world’s biggest photography festival centres global narratives

Against a backdrop of rising nationalism, social fragmentation and environmental crisis, the 56th edition of Les Rencontres d’Arles reminds us of the power of photography as a tool for resistance, memory and transformation. Steered by the thematic direction ‘Disobedient Images’, it aligns with the plural perspectives of our contemporary reality. “Our identities aren’t rooted in a single territory. They extend, crossbreed and constantly recreate themselves,” says Rencontres director Christoph Wiesner.

This year’s programme, which skilfully blends contemporary practices, vernacular archives and formal experimentation, places a marked emphasis on non-Western narratives. For the first time in its history, the festival has cast its net some 9000 miles to explore the rich relationships indigenous and non-indigenous Australians hold with their homeland. The images on display bear witness to the seen and unseen aspects of being ‘on country’ – a term embraced by First Peoples in Australia to describe the lands, waterways, seas and cosmos with which they are inextricably linked.

Responding in part to a lack of overseas opportunities for Australians, PHOTO Australia and Les Rencontres d’Arles are presenting over 200 photographic works by 17 image-makers and collectives. Alongside renowned artists such as Ricky Maynard and Brenda L Croft, the exhibition features mid-career talents including Tony Albert and Atong Atem, as well as bold emerging voices. It is a remarkable feat, not only for the breadth and strength of the works presented, but also for the way it was conceived, in close collaboration with Yorta Yorta curator Kimberley Moulton.