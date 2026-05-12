Ones to Watch 2025 – Arhant Shrestha

Two things changed this: photography and sneaking out. To hear Shrestha tell the tale is to conjure Rapunzel with a camera, Cinderella escaping to find the cool kids. Slipping away, shooting the streets, squeezing into clubs, back home before sunrise; his experiences resulted in a skewed sense of the city. His camera processed this new world in real time, pressing together reality with a lifetime of fabulation. For Shrestha, it is always night-time in Kathmandu.

“I grew up in a city I was not allowed to see,” the artist says. He speaks of his practice with succinctness, a comfort with his photographic concerns. Shrestha understands exactly what his work is about: Kathmandu. However, he becomes noticeably uneasy when asked what the city is like. He does not know where to start; there is so much to be said, and words will never be enough.

Shrestha’s earlier projects “reside in the feminine”, as he puts it, with dreamy images that capture the metropolis and its people through the thematic stylings of family gossip. The women in his family, matriarchal storytellers who drip-fed stories of Kathmandu as a fantastical cautionary tale teetering between fact and fiction, built his perception. Venturing into the city for real was as much a queer awakening as it was photographic.

“I walk down the street holding hands with my partner. I dress up in traditionally feminine clothing. It wasn’t ever, and never, felt unsafe,” he says. “That was such a special feeling. “The early work is not necessarily chronological, but about my relationship with Kathmandu from childhood into adulthood,” he adds – and it is this work that won him a spot at the 2024 Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories, and caught the eye of Anna Planas, artistic director of Paris Photo, who recommended him for Ones to Watch.

“Arhant Shrestha’s series looks at the city of Kathmandu with a gentleness and a confident gaze. Through his personal history he embraces the night and portrays masculinity in an inspiring way,” says Planas.