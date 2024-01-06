Johannes Reinhart on bringing Sapiland to Indian Photo Festival

How does Sapiland fit into your wider practice?

Sapiland is documenting the world around me. It’s staying true to some traditional principles of documentary photography that influenced me when I was young. I think most of my projects are also little worlds I escape to, or inhabit for a while.

To me photography is an unspoken language where you can communicate without the use of words. And like in most art forms, it has the potential to reach the conscious and the subconscious. So in my opinion, it doesn’t really matter which form of photography is used – or if you use a brush, or a chisel or a pen. As long as you can express yourself freely and get in touch with yourself, it’s a win. If other people get something out of it, that’s the icing on the cake.

You’re interested in existentialism – can you explain this a little?

After many years of photographing what I emotionally react to, and finding out what goes on in my subconscious, I have figured out that most of my themes deal with some sort of existentialism. I didn’t have the easiest of upbringings, even though I come from a stable family, and I guess part of my internal self is questioning: am I even allowed to be here?

As such, existentialist themes come very naturally as they are part of my inner psyche. It therefore shows up in my photography projects, as I try to be honest with myself and because I photograph what I react to. Thus, themes like family, religion, alienation, beauty and searching come to the surface, as they are all things that I have dealt with (or am dealing with) in my life.