Love, Justice, and Wingwalkers: Portrait of Britain vol.7 Shortlist Revealed

Portrait of Britain captures a country which has a clearly-identifiable culture and yet is constantly evolving, characterised by migrations new and old as well as longer-established communities. The images highlight the UK’s rich heritage, from ancient industries which shaped the nation, such as fishing and mining, to more modern British social justice movements, such as those for LGBTQIA+, Black Lives Matter, and Women’s Rights.

In one image, Fork, 19, is pictured with their partner Sebastian, both of them proudly trans. “I count myself incredibly grateful that the only hate I have gotten for being trans was receiving dirty looks in bathrooms, but I even got them pre-transition,” says Fork. “At least now I can pull off a moustache too.” Despite their dry humour they feel threatened by anti-trans policies, and express hope for a future in which trans people are welcomed into British society.

This portrait is part of Hannah Mittelstaedt’s series showing trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people in natural settings, intimate images inviting the viewer to connect to the subjects and push back at the culture that denigrates them. Mittelstaedt notes that trans people are one of the most marginalised groups in society – and that some politicians are trying to win points by vilifying them – and believes this is a pivotal moment in British history for trans rights.