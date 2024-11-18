Breaking down preconceptions about the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community

Anchoring these scenes is an essay from Damian Le Bas, a writer and artist of Traveller heritage who authored 2018’s The Stopping Places: A Journey Through Gypsy Britain. Considering the role of the camera – and by extension, the responsibility of the photographer – he discusses the apparatus as a primary tool for misinformation. “The camera not only lies, it might be the finest liar of them all, because we trust it like no other,” he writes. Wright, he determines however, deals in truth. “Because Wright’s photography doesn’t tell one story, a flat story bereft of dimensions. His photography tells the layers. Unlike the close-minded alarmist reportage of the local newspaper reporter, sent out to gather evidence of the menace of Gypsy life, secure in their conclusions before they even get to the scene, Wright’s photos are open.”

Currently framed on the walls of the National Portrait Gallery, as part of the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize exhibition, an image of several men, their central figure young with slicked back hair, speaks to bustle of the fairs and the Traveller and Romani Gypsy lifestyle that first interested Wright. But there’s another image, suggests the photographer, that is perhaps more significant. “It’s probably not an image that exists, when people think of Traveller and Gypsy communities, but it was this nice moment that summed up a lot of experiences,” he says, highlighting a tight crop of a man on the phone, a toddler in his arms captivated by the camera. “He looks quite serious, but then there’s a real softness, with him holding the baby.”

A uniquely fulfilling project, Wright is hopeful about the way people will engage with the wider body of work (he’s also made a short film), but on a personal level there’s a sense of conflict about how and if to continue. “I feel like this is the first project that has a real kind of depth to it – it could almost exist as more of a historical document – and it’s informed my practice, massively,” he notes. “But it’s a funny one, now the book’s about to be released, it’s like I’ve just started; people are more comfortable, I’m sort of more accepted in the community. So I’m at a crossroads, because it doesn’t feel like it’s done.”