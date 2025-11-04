Community Everywhere: Portrait of Britain Vol. 8

Something that feels universal to many who inhabit Britain is the living room. So much of our lives play out in our homes – perhaps harbouring the truest version of ourselves, the secrets and the love. In Sean Hardy’s giddy family portrait of his three children, there exists two planes of reality. While his daughter and youngest son – who is non-verbal and autistic – rough-and-tumble on the sofa, Hardy’s eldest son is unaware of his physical surroundings, with a virtual reality headset over his eyes, utterly engrossed in this other world. It is an electric, dynamic image of everyday family life in all its usual scruffiness. But there is a poignant undercurrent. On the wall behind them hang three William Morris prints – the designer and activist once said: “The true secret of happiness lies in taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.” It is a line that could easily thread through every image in this Portrait of Britain shortlist.

It can be rare to feel relaxed when we are outside of our homes, and in Britain community spaces have been on a sharp decline for many years. In Matthew Joseph’s image ‘Skate Break’, taken in a Tesco car park, we see a group of skaters: laughing, smoking and using the supermarket trollies as a place of rest. What it captures is the potential for subculture and community to flourish, even if that means making the fluorescent strip-light ceiling of a London car park your shelter. Joseph describes the community as a “sacred place where warmth, acceptance and dedication thrive – a true testament to the power of community”.

For some, their community existed in (quite literal) ecstatic escape amidst hundreds of undulating limbs and pulsing sonic vibrations along the M25 orbital. AboveGround captures a handshake with ‘Dave the Rave’ through an open car window, an ode to Essex’s oldest raver. Debbie Todd captures a young boy, sporting an expression of wisdom beyond his years and a suave slicked hair-do, at the Appleby Horse Fair. The annual gathering of Romany and Traveller communities in Cumbria is a rich and vital opportunity for a section of society that can often be ostracised or wrongly stereotyped to come together.