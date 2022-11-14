Indian Photo Festival returns to Hyderabad this November

This November sees the highly-anticipated return of Indian Photo Festival (IPF) to the capital of southern India’s Telangana state, Hyderabad. Founded by photographer Aquin Mathews, IPF is both a not-for-profit initiative and India’s longest-running photo festival. From 18 November to 19 December 2022, IPF will host a wide range of exhibitions, workshops, talks, panel discussions, and portfolio reviews over several locations, including State Art Gallery and Salar Jung Museum.

Exhibitions include We Cry In Silence, from photojournalist and International Women’s Media Foundation fellow, Smita Sharma. The visual result of a long-term investigation into cross-border trafficking of underage girls in South Asia, the work will also launch in book form at IPF on 18 November.