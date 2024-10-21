On the fringes but playing no minor role, Photo Fringe breaks down barriers to exhibiting

The festival sweeps the South Coast of England this October, in community photo initiatives and global stories – from Malawi to Eastern Europe

Photo Fringe 2024 returns this October across Brighton, Hove, Newhaven, and, for the first time, Portsmouth. With its open-platform ethos, Photo Fringe allows photographers of all experience levels to showcase their art, making it one of the UK’s most inclusive photography festivals, according to its team.

With over 60 physical exhibitions and 30 more available online, the 2024 edition is unified by the theme of Common Ground. Festival director Claire Wearn explains that the theme was inspired by “the reciprocity of the women farmers featured in Arpita Shah’s project Sankofa,” co-commissioned with The Gaia Foundation for their We Feed The UK campaign. The theme, open to interpretation, has inspired a diverse range of responses, from social documentary to deeply personal work, addressing community, identity, and shared experiences.