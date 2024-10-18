“I was trying to find out what kind of Britain I was living in”: Book of the Month – Book of the Road by Daniel Meadows

DA: Tell me about the lifespan of this work; how long had you worked on the project and how did you decide it was done?

DM: I had always planned to do it for a year, September 1973 until September 1974. No more. I was on my own, I knew how much energy it would require to do the work and how much money I had. Every month I made a fresh exhibition of pictures for the bus’s windows with a second copy for whomever had sponsored me in that region. I eked the money out carefully. As it transpired, though, I lost a few weeks to breakdowns and bad weather so I managed to stretch the adventure until the first week of November 1974. So, altogether, I was on the road for almost 14 months.

DA: What vision of Britain were you trying to portray — or subvert — in these images?

DM: The project was all about trying to find out what kind of Britain I was living in. What I discovered is that, on the whole, if you give people a chance they are generous and open hearted. Not everyone I met shared my principles or outlook on life but what that taught me was the importance of listening. For me the tape recordings I did are just as important as the photographs and, what is particularly lovely about Book of the Road, is that it revisits those recordings by including transcripts of interviews and also some of my audio diary pieces.