Tribute to Paul Lowe

In now iconic images, such as a child playing with a ball next to an anti-tank device on Sarajevo’s frontline, or the string quartet performing in the ruins of the city’s library, or the wounded woman being supported by Egyptian UN soldiers after mortar attacks on the city centre, Paul captured a fraction of a second of human experience that obtained deeper significance over time. His images are testament to the centrality of the photograph in memory and in history; his understanding of its ability to connect past with present is what honed his eye.

Realising frontline photography was unsustainable for the family life to which he was devoted, Paul’s thoughts turned towards teaching prospective photojournalists, and, over time, to what it means to bear witness to atrocity. At Foto8 in London, where I worked as a writer, and where in 2005 we had exhibited his work Bosnians in our gallery, Host, Paul (while dancing) told me about an online course he was setting up at London College of Communication, one of the first of its kind in the UK. He soon persuaded me to jump ship from the institution where I was teaching to join him at LCC.

When I arrived, Paul was running both the groundbreaking online course and the already renowned onsite course in photojournalism and documentary photography, which he had recently been able to accredit as a master’s degree. He referred to intricate matters of timetabling as ‘4D chess’, which was equally a fair description of how his brain functioned, as he established and grew the two courses, which have become world-leading in their field. Paul stretched time far beyond its linear limits; he was regularly, provably, in two places at once, making sense of students’ ideas and working with them long after their period of study, helping hundreds upon hundreds of people realise their potential, photographic and otherwise. This extraordinary ability was born of the fact that he saw the very best in everybody; his exceptional generosity was as unsentimental as it was limitless. The most frequent phrase used about him at work was ‘force of nature’.

Paul’s academic contribution to the discourse of photojournalism and documentary photography centred around the ethics of witnessing. In this, he was in dialogue with contemporary thinkers such as Susan Sontag, Ariella Aïsha Azoulay, Susie Linfield, Judith Butler, Barbie Zelizer and many others. His rare combination of theoretical rigour and frontline experience brought visionary clarity to his scholarly works such as Photography, Bearing Witness and the Yugoslav Wars, 1988-2021: Testimonies of Light, Understanding Photojournalism and Reporting the Siege of Sarajevo.