Paris Photo returns to the capital with plans of growth and visions of nouveau lens-based art

Planas has personally curated Émergence, stressing that whereas Curiosa took ‘emerging’ to mean the age of the galleries, this new title is more open and artist-led. The work of Hélène Amouzou will be shown by Carole Kvasnevski, a debut presentation for the Parisian gallery, while Vuyo Mabheka, a 2024 BJP One to Watch, will present his project reflecting on Johannesburg townships. London’s Antony Cairns will be shown by Paris’ Intervalle, and Planas also highlights Jonathan Llense and Karla Hidalgo Voleau, artists who straddle the line between photography and fashion, an angle the fair is keen on promoting. Xiaoxiao Xu, whose emigration from Qingtian to the Netherlands informs her portraiture, is being shown by Madé van Krimpen. Émergence is a microcosm of Paris Photo’s aims under her leadership, Planas says, the question of “how to expand a fair dedicated to the medium of photography” while pursuing diversity of generations, geography and form.

A new installation-focused section within Principal will allow for this diversity of approach while providing focal points outside the confines of gallery booths. Titled Prismes, it will include arguably the fair’s most heavyweight attraction, a presentation of August Sander’s People of the 20th Century – the first time the roughly 600 prints have been shown in Europe in their entirety. Nearby will be Anton Kusters’ The Blue Skies Project, a Polaroid installation of over 1000 sky images made above Nazi concentration camps, with the GPS coordinates and estimated tally of victims on each. Aglaia Konrad’s architecture-inspired images will also be on show, while David de Beyter presents a video installation. And in one of several crossovers with this year’s Venice Biennale, Roberto Huarcaya’s large-scale photograms of palm trees in the Peruvian Amazon will be installed, just two weeks before his Peruvian Pavilion exhibition concludes in Venice.