Uprising aesthetics and austerity riots: Imran Perretta’s A Riot in Three Acts

The artist uses a BlackBerry phone to delve back in time to the 2011 London riots, unravelling an intersection of class, race, and violence in his new Somerset House show

A BlackBerry Bold 9650 mobile phone, first released back in 2010, is entombed in a transparent glass vitrine atop a museum plinth. On its rectangular landscape screen, like a pocket-sized cinema, a 2011 video plays grainy footage shot from a similar handheld device. Burning red flames furiously engulf buildings, black smoke billowing into the night sky. The shaky film clip depicts the House of Reeves, a furniture store in Croydon, on fire during the 2011 England riots. The moving image loops, as though caught in time, haunting the present. The object is part of Imran Perretta’s exhibition A Riot in Three Acts at Somerset House.

Clearing out his father’s house a couple of years ago, Perretta came across his own BlackBerry from 2011, which contained a copy of the same digital file. “It was striking revisiting those images”, explains the artist, “realising that the material, socio-economic, political, and ideological conditions that led to that unrest happening in 2011, none of it had changed. If anything it’s significantly worse, it’s been over a decade of austerity now”. A Riot in Three Acts represents Perretta’s quest to think through the legacies of that summer, what he “felt was the righteous anger of the people who revolted”, and the considerably complex emotional dimension of what it means to raze a longstanding family-run shop to the ground. While believing in the principle of destroying private property for the common good, Perretta found the arson metabolised the uprising’s insurgency into something else entirely.