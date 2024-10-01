Hark1karan captures the BMWs of Southall and its Panjabi community

Zimmers of Southall is the photographer’s latest photo book interlacing South Asian heritage with West London’s environment

Following the successes of PIND and KISAAN, Hark1karan’s third self-published book follows his project shot between 2019 and 2024. Zimmers of Southall presents a deeply personal exploration of the culture and evolving landscape of Southall, West London, and life in modern Britain. Hark1karan labels himself as a committed ‘community photographer’; his lens is almost always pointed at the people he was raised by and alongside.

Growing up in West London as a Panjabi South Asian, Hark1karan captures the nuanced layers of Southall through images of tradition, faith, caste, grassroots protest, relationships, and city life. “It documents how ideas and cultures are not fixed to one place but adapt and evolve over time,” writes the photographer.

After travelling to and exhibiting at prestigious venues such as the Venice Biennale, the Barbican, ICA, V&A, and Harvard University, the project now culminates in a book, launching at the end of September, through crowdfunding efforts from the community. Here, Hark1karan tells BJP how the work came to fruition.