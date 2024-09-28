Foto Tallinn showcases a compact but meaningful glimpse of contemporary photography

As of 2019, Foto Tallinn came out from under the umbrella of the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center, got its own website, cultivated a local collector scene, and pushed its production to the next level. This year, Foto Tallinn spotlit works by 35 artists, selected by a jury of international professionals from the milieu. Rather singularly, Foto Tallinn features not only galleries (seven this year) representing their own roster but individual artists themselves (18 this year). Kadi-Ell Tähiste, the principal organiser behind Foto Tallinn, noted: “Even though the representational model is still going strong and not going anywhere, more artists may be working independently as well, and it’s very important to give them the opportunity to show in a fair format which would otherwise be closed to them.”

All works on view had been completed within the last five years. “One of the main ideas of the fair is to really show the newest contemporary photography and give an overview of what is happening in the field now. This is a short, brief course into contemporary photography today,” van Marle noted. One recurrent conceit was the prominence of interdisciplinary approaches. “There are artists who really cross the boundaries of the medium by exploring that balance between painting and photography, between photography and sculpture, or the advent of AI.” Tähiste affirmed: “photography can be quite classical as a photo on the wall, but we are also about introducing the boundaries of the medium. What you see here are some very new cutting-edge techniques, but also some artists returning to the very point where photography was born.”