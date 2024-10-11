Visions of homelands and lives between cultures from the winners of the Creator Labs Photo Fund 2024

Dalia Al-Dujaili: Tell me about the motivation for your project, what led you to creating the series?

Chris Perez: I’ve been affected by a curiosity about my roots for much of my life, long before I found photography. I was always intrigued about the fact that my father was born in a place that I knew virtually nothing about; it was as if there was a dimension to his life, and therefore my roots, that was a complete mystery to me. Even after I found photography, I had no inclination that it would become a tool for me to pursue this curiosity I had about the Dominican Republic and my connection to it.

Once I travelled to the island it was suddenly clear to me that I had an opportunity to learn something about the place where my family originates from, and about myself. Since that first trip it has been a slow process of returning to the Dominican Republic a couple of times a year, connecting with distant family, listening to stories about the old days, and photographing a place that’s both part of my history and completely foreign to me.

Mary Kang: I have long wanted to work on a story about Korean elders who came to the US as military wives after the Korean War. They played a significant role in the growth of the Korean American population and helped lay the groundwork for vibrant Korean American communities. Their contributions are not widely recognised, and I want to honour and acknowledge their hard work.

In Killeen, Texas – a significant hub for Korean immigrants – I document a group of military wives practising Korean traditional dances. Through ongoing interviews and documentation, I aim to document their personal narratives and create a portrait series that contextualises their stories. This photo project seeks to honour these women not through societal stereotypes but through their profound personal experiences intertwined with history, highlighting their passion and resilience in preserving cultural heritage through dance.

Spandita Malik: As a woman growing up in India and moving to New Delhi at an impressionable age just one year after the major gang rape case ‘Nirbhaya,’ the political climate surrounding it and my personal experiences made me acutely aware of the injustice and inequality, along with the pervasive rape culture in Indian society. The lack of political outrage for women’s rights and my awakening to the camouflaged, deep-rooted normalisation of the existing patriarchal structure have inspired much of my artistic practice.