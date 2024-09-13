Taking a stanza: The relationship between photography and poetry

Photography and poetry have a long-standing connection and the pairing is enjoying renewed popularity. Rachel Segal Hamilton speaks with photographers and poets to find out why

The sky above is a crisp azure, just a smattering of clouds at its edges. I am wandering through Halesowen town centre with a group of strangers, attending a photo walk led by artist Tom Hicks, who has been commissioned by Ikon Gallery and Transport for West Midlands to create a new public photo-sculpture, inspired by sessions such as this. Shortly, we will head into the library where poet Liz Berry will run a workshop. I will stare at an image by Hicks of a Stourbridge underpass with yellow painted steps and blue tiled walls, jotting words to do with seasides and ice creams, remembering the shimmering possibility of the six-week summer holidays…

Both heavily influenced by their Black Country roots, Hicks and Berry have been working together since 2019, when he approached her after hearing a radio interview in which she expressed an interest in working with other media. Hicks began sending Berry photographs of “overlooked places” he had documented on his journeys by foot or bike with just the location included. In turn, she responded with poems. At first Hicks was surprised by her choices. “There is a minimalism and an architectural focus to my photographs and I’m known for my use of colour,” he says. “Liz tended to choose the quieter, more intimate images.” Berry elucidated what was not visible, the undercurrents, she says. “I don’t need to describe what’s there because Tom has already done that for me.”

Two publications ensued: If Destroyed Still True (The Modernist, 2020) and The Dereliction (Hercules Editions, 2021). These books are among a wave of recent photo-poetry fusions that include collaborations such as Johny Pitts and Roger Robinson’s Home is Not a Place (Harper Collins, 2022), Seamus Murphy and PJ Harvey’s The Hollow of the Hand (Bloomsbury, 2015) as well as solo endeavours, including Anastasia Taylor- Lind’s One Language (Smith|Doorstop, 2022) and Caleb Femi’s Poor (Penguin, 2020). But photo-poetry is almost as old as photography itself, curator David Solo explains. Solo co-organised Photo Poetry Surfaces, a symposium at the 2021 Bristol Photo Festival, at which Hicks and Berry presented work.