“I did not set out to shoot so many pregnant women”: Brianna Caprozzi’s honest images of sisterhood

Simultaneously as I was seeking new subjects to shoot, my sister just had her first child, my nephew Wade. I spent some time in Jersey helping her adjust to her new life as a mom. It was inspiring. We had a new bond, our relationship was evolving into something different, as it always has during milestones. The project just started simply, asking my best friend Sabrina if I could shoot her and her sister Caroline together. Sabrina was pregnant, that’s the image on the cover. I shot them together seven years earlier while Caroline was pregnant so it felt fitting to capture this new time in their lives. I didn’t know where it would go from here.

DA: The images are very intimate, often shot at home and with the sisters often nude. How did you find the sisters and women you photographed, and how did you approach photographing them?

BC: Many of the sisters in the book had not been photographed before in this way, and there was a palpable feeling of how blessed we were to experience this with each other, it was very collaborative. There was just something special about each shoot that felt different to the way I shoot my fashion work. To shoot people who are so comfortable around each other felt freeing. We would hang out for hours all together doing make up, looking through clothes, gossiping, the shooting time was minimal in comparison. Sometimes I could tell there was a bit of hesitation and nervousness but after the day of shooting they would tell me they felt empowered and how happy they were to share such a special day with their sisters. I think we all left feeling the power of our relationships to each other as women.