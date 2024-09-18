“Being a single mother, a woman photographer and an immigrant was not easy”: Markéta Luskačová’s Children

Diane Smyth: How did you get into photography?

Markéta Luskačová: It was while I was studying sociology at Charles University, Prague. My first photographs were of pilgrims in Slovakia, and my professor thought I could combine photography with sociology, suggesting my images could be part of my thesis on traditional Slovakian religious festivals. It was during the Prague Spring, a good period in my country’s history – I couldn’t have graduated with this theme a year earlier or later. My finished thesis consisted of the photographs and a sociological text. I realised that, for me, photography opened a profound way of understanding people and life.

DS: You started making images around the time of the Soviet invasion of Prague, 1968. What impact did this event have?

ML: Rather than photographing the tanks in the streets, I photographed people’s reactions to the invasion – the sad and bewildered faces of the citizens, women crying and hugging, people praying, the vigils and funeral processions for youngsters killed by Soviet soldiers. The invasion affected everybody. People who protested against it lost their jobs; many left the country, including Josef Koudelka and my sociology professor.