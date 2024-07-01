What to see at Les Rencontres d’Arles 2024

Based in the south of France, half of Arles’ programme is dedicated to artists of French origin or working in France – including Vasantha Yogananthan, Nicolas Floc’h and Nhu Xuan Hua – but this year the festival also has a second focus, namely four Japanese showcases. The group exhibition Reflection – 11/03/11 confronts how a magnitude nine earthquake, one of the strongest ever recorded, shook the north-eastern coast of Japan 13 years ago, triggering a tsunami that destroyed everything in its path up to 10km inland. Some photographers grappled with the catastrophe by documenting the devastation and the reconstruction efforts, chronicling both the tangible and intangible consequences.

A second exhibition puts the spotlight on the ama (Japanese ‘women of the sea’) whose ancient métier is free-diving for algae and abalone. Uraguchi Kusukazu devoted over three decades to documenting the ama in his region, shooting portraits, scenes on the beach and matsuri summer festivals. Shifting scale, Belongings spotlights Ishiuchi Miyako’s post- mortem of her mother’s possessions, cataloguing her shirts, dentures, lipsticks and shoes as a last gesture of intimacy with her now-deceased parent. Lastly, the group show I’m So Happy You Are Here fills in critical gender gaps in photography’s past, from the 1950s to the present day, and including 25 female photographers of different generations.