‘Exchanging one purgatory for another’: Geography and aspiration off the Moroccan coast

Created between 2021–24, her long-term project highlights this journey – and its potential traps. Djamil, who has been published by The New York Times and exhibited at Paris’ Institut du Monde Arabe, spoke to many young men trying to make it to the west, to anything “that is not Morocco, Algeria, or Africa”, as “a first attempt into reaching Europe”. But, she explains, few realised that doing so can simply “exchange one purgatory for another”. On Fuerteventura there is less economic opportunity than expected, and once there, the men find it difficult to return because undocumented migrants cannot use safe routes back to Morocco. Some find themselves stuck and waiting indefinitely, marooned in the slow days of her title.

Slow Days in the Fortunate Isle, recently shown as part of Djamil’s solo show at Neue Galerie in Innsbruck, Austria, follows up on a previous body of work, 80 Miles to Atlantis, made in 2020 and examining through a mythological lens “the abandonment of [Tarfaya] and its heritage”, and “the desertification of the Sahara”. The series also nods to her interest in Greek myths, with each individual documented and portrayed as a star-crossed character – even a god – from an ancient story. “One tragedy is the mobility policies,” she says. “Some people are born with the right to travel, some people are not.” Other tragedies are more specific, such as the 18-year-old who made the crossing by floating on a tyre but saw his friend die in the attempt.