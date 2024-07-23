New York hip-hop, Sade and André 3000 – before the Paparazzi descended

A new retrospective showcases the career of Janette Beckman, who documented youth subcultures from punk to hip-hop through to today’s street activism

Born in London in 1959, Janette Beckman photographed the underground punk scene in real time, documenting the likes of The Clash, Sex Pistols and The Jam for music magazines such as The Face and Melody Maker, before moving to New York in 1983. There she continued to photograph emerging musicians and cultural movements, shooting unvarnished portraits of key figures in the nascent hip-hop scene, including Salt-N-Pepa, Slick Rick and LL Cool J.

She also listened to a lot of good tunes. “I think if you are photographing a musician you should listen to their music, get a sense of what they are trying to say,” she explains. “I like to talk with the artist before I photograph them. I’m trying to capture them at that moment in time, their style and attitude are always important.”