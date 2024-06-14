My-Lan Hoang-Thuy questions beauty standards by channelling the female form

The One to Watch discusses her early influences, perceptions of the nude, and her transition from graphic designer to image-maker

Books were scarce in the home My-Lan Hoang-Thuy grew up in with her mother. Instead there were “really shitty” women’s magazines, she says, mostly made up of adverts and advice on fashion, beauty, cooking and raising a family. The bright colours and beaming faces of these titles became the artist’s earliest introduction to visual culture. “It was not perfection that I was seduced by,” she recalls. “It was the fakeness of it, and the fact that the image was so constructed.”

Among the many glossy titles that influenced Hoang-Thuy, one followed her into adulthood: Femme Actuelle (‘Current Woman’), a weekly French magazine read largely by older women. She has borrowed its title for her latest work, the name serving as a reference to her past, and as a nod to the experiences of womanhood explored in her images. Created using non-traditional techniques, Femme Actuelle employs photographs more as a material than as a final form. Images of Hoang-Thuy’s naked body are distorted and spread across canvases; in a method more akin to hieroglyphics than traditional conceptions of the nude, her body language becomes a mode of communication.