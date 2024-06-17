The photographer who swapped rural Bagerhat for the Dhaka metropolis

In The City of Enchantment, an ongoing project begun in 2022 with a commission from NGV Triennial, Melbourne, the photographer captures the sprawling metropolis of Dhaka, the city where she is now based. “The character of Bagerhat is absolutely different from Dhaka,” Satu explains. “The first time I came here, I felt that Dhaka is magical – and crazy busy. No green, no river, but bright lights, big buildings, sound, noise, people, crowds, buses.” The country girl fell in love with the big city, capturing its tangled electric cables, crowds of praying men, and lines of cloned concrete buildings.

The City of Enchantment has been enshrined in the permanent collection of the National Gallery of Victoria while Satu’s work has been published by The Guardian and The Daily Star in Bangladesh, among others, and showcased at DOK19 in Norway, Angkor Photo Festival in Cambodia, and OUC – Photojournalism and Reportage in China. She has also been awarded grants by Getty Images and the Magnum Heat Fellowship.

She was recommended for Ones to Watch by photographer Eric Gottesman, who met her in Amman, Jordan, where she took part in a Magnum Foundation workshop he co-led with Newsha Tavakolian and Nandita Raman. “I was particularly struck by the intimacy and epicness of the landscapes and portraits of Chila’s Diary,” Gottesman says. “Farhana’s pictures leave you feeling the claustrophobic conditions these women live in, forced to choose between options that hurt them in one way or another, but that also show the resilience of the people in this community despite challenging circumstances.