Graduate shows 2024: An (almost) comprehensive UK list

Diaries out: here’s a list of photography student showcases to look out for this summer

As we approach graduate show season here in the UK, art and photography students up and down the country are working hard to install and promote exhibitions of their final projects. After three years of study, these often self-funded events offer an opportunity for students to present skills and ideas to peers, friends and family – and to prospective creative partners and employers.

For better or worse, the expansion of higher education has led to a proliferation of interdisciplinary courses relating to the study of art – especially at postgraduate level – meaning photographic practices now interact with digital media, visual culture, communications and even data studies. Below we round up upcoming graduate exhibitions from courses that have had particularly strong showings in recent years (in order of first opening). We look forward to seeing more from this year’s graduates in BJP in the future. And remember, there are always online platforms where you can view students’ work, from the UAL Showcase to Source, which features curated work from many of the courses mentioned above. Congratulations to all involved.