Lebohang Kganye wins the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize

The Deutsche Börse is one of photography’s most prestigious awards, recognising an artist and project having made “the most significant contribution to photography over the previous 12 months”. Originally established by The Photographers’ Gallery in 1996, the prize represents a significant milestone in an artist’s career, with previous winners including Andreas Gursky (1998), Walid Raad (2007), Richard Mosse (2014) and Deana Lawson (2022). Last year’s prize was won by Samuel Fosso for his eponymous exhibition at Paris’ Maison Européenne de la Photographie. This year’s jury featured Rahaab Allana, curator at Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, New Delhi; Anne-Marie Beckmann, director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation; and Clare Grafik, acting director of The Photographers’ Gallery.

Born in Johannesburg in 1990, Lebohang Kganye came to image-making via the city’s Market Photo Workshop, where she completed an Advanced Photography Programme in 2011. Her resulting project, B(l)ack to Fairy Tales, reimagined western fairy tales via constructed self-portraiture, inserting herself as ‘Snow Black’ into stories by Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen and Walt Disney. The project, set in South African townships familiar from her upbringing, was later chosen to represent South Africa at the 59th Venice Biennale in 2022.

Kganye then studied fine arts at the University of Johannesburg, graduating in 2016, and is currently enrolled in a fine arts master’s programme at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. Her interest in the materiality of the medium has led to sculptural, performative and theatrical projects, drawing on references as wide as Muthi Nhlema’s science-fiction novellas, early-20th century colonial exhibitions of Cameroon, the artist’s mother tongue Sesotho, and the preciousness of Black family photo albums.