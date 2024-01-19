Charles Lee brings Black cowboys to SF Camerawork

Charles Lee hopes to confront prejudices in American mythology and give viewers a more balanced representation of US history

It was around 2018 that the current wave of interest in Black cowboys began, says Charles Lee. But the Oakland-based artist first started spending time with Black ranchers a couple of years earlier, finding himself surprised by the depth and variety of the groups he encountered. He got to know fourth-generation cowboys whose experiences are often left out of both rancher and African American narratives, and also visited more established groups, such as the Compton Cowboys. “You just don’t imagine that places like San Francisco or Oakland would be housing folk who are participating in that rural type of lifestyle,” he says.

Lee’s photographs of the ranchers form the backbone of his solo show, Sweat & Dirt, at San Francisco’s SF Camerawork until 03 February 2024. “My work is about agency,” he says. “That is very important in the arts, making sure that the subjects are being viewed how they want to be viewed.” An installation and video piece will also be on display, reflecting Lee’s mixed-media sensibility; he works with collage, photograms, photo transfers and sculpture, and also curates and works under the moniker Nunca No, with artist Claire Dunn. “I’m concerned with the final image, thinking about how it’s going to sit in the world,” Lee tells me. “Curating has me thinking about the different ways to disseminate information. Sometimes you can say a lot with less.”