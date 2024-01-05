Arts and grafts: Revolv Collective bring landscape to London Art Fair

When selecting the 13 artists in Grafting, Revolv played a game of “Where’s the labour?’’ The production process of each project was located, contextualised and credited. “Photography is still viewed as a less laborious medium than painting or sculpture. It’s seen as the click of a button,” the collective says. With Photo50, the collective hopes to “connect [the fair’s] audience to photography as an indispensable medium within contemporary art.’’ With an awareness garnered in their own practices, Grafting spotlights all that “goes into” an image before, during, and after the click. Sometimes there isn’t even a click. From sewing to burying to non-toxic plant-based darkroom chemistry, each artist shows their working out in their presentations.

Revolv is currently transitioning from a collective to an organisation to better support early-career artists. Guest curations such as Photo50 provide a chance to work differently, to expand in new directions. “LAF supported our vision from the beginning,” Revolv says. “We have day jobs freelancing and teaching in addition to our own practices. The photography industry is like an ecosystem – multiple ways of thinking and creating can thrive together when resources are shared.”

The collective is uniquely positioned within this ecosystem, built on a series of successful grafts – still budding new leaves. Grafting brings their interest in expanded photography to ecological contexts – concerned with the artist not just as maker, but as a piece of nature. Here the photographer is not a landscaper, but a worm in the soil, a leaf on the wind.