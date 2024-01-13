‘My beacon of light for anyone who has felt the weight of oppression’: A ghostly response to women’s struggle

“My work is strongly influenced by the experiences of my grandmother, who was physically and verbally abused, which consequently had repercussions on my entire family,” the photographer explains. “My artistic formation is deeply rooted in my southern Italian culture and family experiences, mirroring the patriarchal domination that has surrounded me since childhood.” Marino’s goal is to use this lived experience to create connections, building bridges between her own struggles and those of women the world over.

She began this work with 2022’s Paterfamilias, an autobiographical project that delved into the story of her grandmother, who “was beaten and denigrated by an authoritarian husband,” she describes. Marino says the project represents her “daunting past”, and the visual investigation explores the oppression of women in the domestic sphere, including the sense of conflict and oppression created by unsafe shelter. Her latest series offers a natural progression in theme, moving from her past to her aspirations for the future, and adopting a more chilling photographic approach. New Moons conjures a stronger sense of the supernatural than the previous work, including images that are eerie, almost ghostly, and weaving moments of girlhood with religious iconography to create a visual language akin to a Hollywood exorcism. These qualities are not incidental. Marino’s images represent different and fluctuating emotional states, she says, echoing writer Betty Friedan’s “problem that has no name” – the elusive, invisible and intangible feminine mystique.