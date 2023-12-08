Profit, power and TV personalities: Photographing the community in conflict with Trump

Their struggle began in 2006, when Donald Trump – then a developer and still a decade away from the presidency – jetted into Scotland. Trump purchased the Menie Estate and declared that he would “build the greatest golf course in the world” there. He then set about attempting to purchase the homes of Monro and her neighbours, and working to build his golf course on the protected land that surrounded them. As the people of Menie refused to bow down, sell up, or be pushed around by the reality TV star, Alicia Bruce began documenting their resistance.

In her photobook I Burn But I Am Not Consumed, the photographer combines portraits of Monro – shown smoking amidst her beloved sand dunes – and other Menie residents, with images of vast, rolling landscapes. Working collaboratively with the community as they fought relentlessly against Trump’s plans, she acted as a conduit for social change. As a child Bruce had played on the dunes of Menie, and now as an adult was documenting the fight to save them.

In the introduction, the Aberdeen-born artist writes: “My wish is that others will see through this lens the importance of integrity, compassion and stewardship of our natural world above profit, power and TV personalities.” It’s a defiant and frank sentiment, one that is mirrored by many of Menie’s residents, whose words often appear next to their portraits. An image of Mike Forbes, standing sentinel next his wife’s memorial on the day her ashes were buried, carries a particularly poignant caption. “Trump said my hoose [sic] was a pigsty when they tried for compulsory purchase orders,” reads the quote from the crofter and quarryman. “Well it’s my pigsty. I said, it’s my home and they won’t put me out of it. There’s been nae positives. He’s ruined the dunes; he’s just ruined everything.”