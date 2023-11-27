‘A mosaic of traditions’: Capturing Bangladesh’s most beloved beach

For his Leica Award-winning body of work, Sea Beach, Ismail Ferdous returned to the seaside of his childhood. For millions across Bangladesh, it is more than just a tourist destination

Ismail Ferdous vividly remembers his first visit to Cox’s Bazar Beach. At just four years old he took his very first train to reach the popular tourist spot – a memory that still fills him with joy. Wearing red shorts and a visor but unable to swim, he stood and allowed the waves to crash against him. He wandered across the sand, sketching and gathering shells with his mother. He was delighted and exhilarated by this new and beautiful place.

Spanning 120 kilometres along the Bay of Bengal, Cox’s Bazar is often referred to as the longest natural salt water beach in the world. It is popular among generations of Bangladeshis from all 64 of the country’s districts, attracting millions of visitors each year. It is a bustling hub of traditions, a melting pot of cultures – and, since 2020, it has been the subject of Ferdous’ Leica award-winning body of work, Sea Beach.