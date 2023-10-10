Your photography guide to London’s Frieze Week

Most of the best photography is being shown beyond The Regent’s Park tent, as institutions and galleries mount their biggest shows of the year for the visiting masses

Before we get to our list of essential photography shows to see during Frieze week, a few tips for those attending the fair itself and in need of a photo-dose. Thaddaeus Ropac includes Robert Mapplethorpe in its booth alongside its big-hitters Alvaro Barrington, Anselm Kiefer and Georg Baselitz, while also mounting an Irving Penn solo exhibition in Paris. Arcadia Missa shows pictures by Rene Matić, fresh from their successful show at the Martin Parr Foundation this summer. Cape Town’s blank projects presents Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo and the excellent Sabelo Mlangeni, whose pictures expand our understanding of South African identities in sharp city snapshots. And Sprüth Magers features Cao Fei – we’re excited to see how her work sits alongside Jenny Holzer, Barbara Kruger and Anne Imhof – while Noémie Goudal will round off a successful year with inclusion in Edel Assanti’s showcase.

Wolfgang Tillmans has selected Mark Barker for a solo show at Frieze London as part of the Artist-to-Artist initiative, with his eerie photographs of Berlin an important part of his sculpture-led practice. And lastly, Adham Faramawy has made two print editions as part of his Frieze Artist Award commission, the proceeds from which will be donated to Southwark Day Centre for Asylum Seekers. At £120, they return a sense of sanity to the prices in London this week.