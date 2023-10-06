Meet the winners of this year’s Carte Blanche Student competition

2023 Laureates

Aurélie Nydegger

Aurélie Giovannoni, whose artist name is Aurélie Nydegger, is a documentary photographer and visual artist from Switzerland. She graduated from the CEPV in Vevey with a degree in visual communication, specialising in photography, and is currently studying fiction at the HEAD in Geneva.

In 2021, she will complete her studies with the Champ du Repos project, which recounts the memories of her family during the Second World War. She continues her research with the Marcel(le) project, characterised by recurring family patterns and the absence of the father figure.