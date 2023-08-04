In the studio with Katrin Koenning

“I make work every single day,” Koenning says. “I make multiple projects at the same time, and I would describe what I do as a web of projects that are interconnected and overlapping.” From the stacks of boxes of negatives and prints – carefully stored, catalogued and organised – one can assume that Koenning is what might be called an ‘obsessive image-maker’. Hers is a healthy, daily practice of photography, just as running or yoga might be for others.

We pass the morning chatting over multiple cups of tea, then continue through lunch. The word that we keep returning to in our conversation is ‘community’. Not only are community and interconnectedness a key dynamic of Koenning’s work, defining how she approaches almost all her projects, they are also fundamental to the way she operates day to day. Moving to Melbourne from Brisbane well over a decade ago, and before that from the Ruhr region of Germany, Koenning has built and nurtured multiple networks for herself in different parts of the world. Over 10 years, Koenning has immersed herself in education, teaching at universities in Australia, and engaging with workshops and masterclasses supporting young photographers in the Asia-Pacific region. She has been a regular at Angkor Photo Festival in Cambodia over many years, offering her time to lead workshops for emerging Asian photographers. She has done similar work and mentored young photographers for Photo Kathmandu (Nepal), Myanmar Deitta (Myanmar) and The Lighthouse (India). This October she is running her first workshop in Europe at Palm Tree Workshops Space (Greece), following Jason Fulford, Mark Power, David Campany and Max Pinckers.

“I often return to run workshops at the same places over and over again, I form strong bonds,” Koenning says. “Much like my image-making, I love returning to things and revisiting them. I very easily fall in love with places, things and people, and then have no choice but to return.” One of her newest projects, still in progress, is based in a small, regional town located six hours’ drive from Melbourne, which Koenning has been visiting regularly since December 2020. “Robinvale became a place of interest to me through research,” she explains. “I was reading a lot about what it means to live rurally or remotely, and I became interested in communities that live out of the spotlight.”