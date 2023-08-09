Then and now: Margaret Mitchell reflects on adversity close to home

What made you want to update the family story, 20 years later?

The political landscape in the early 90s formed the background to Family, a time when single mothers – especially those with several children, living on council estates, like my sister – were vilified by Conservative [Party] politicians. In 1994, I was pulled in by the politics of my sister’s situation, but the work became a deeply personal story about the children.

Over 20 years later, I felt a personal pull that became deeply political. I wanted to re-evaluate the issues of inequality and stigma, and started with a series of questions: Why had the children’s lives turned out as they had? What were the choices, or lack thereof, that had followed them from childhood to adulthood? Are our lives ultimately predetermined by whether we are born into disadvantage or privilege? I wanted to question inequality within the UK, asking where its source lay. It is a body of work that is close to me, but repeated in countless households and cultures.

Steven, Kellie and Chick are dealing with many of the same challenges as their mother, but what new issues do they face?

Even though there is pride, love and resilience, there is also less stability, less opportunity and less family structure. At the time of updating the work, the children all lived in run-down flats in areas where opportunity lessens simply because of the street you live on. Adversity often accumulates – it isn’t just one thing, but a whole host of disadvantages. If we are disempowered as children, if we feel a lack of the ability to choose a path in life, if we lack money, lack support, live in environments that do not offer good opportunities.