Reshaping legacies in the American South

Galvanised by the brutal events of the Red Summer of 1919, Ones to Watch winner Trent Harlan Bozeman returns to his native Arkansas to document the consequences of Black history

The Red Summer of 1919 is one of the darkest episodes in African American history. As Black US soldiers returned home from the frontlines of the First World War, they were met with hostility from white mobs, and race riots broke out across the United States. The white supremacist violence in Elaine, Arkansas, was the most fatal, when unfounded fears about a Black insurrection led to indiscriminate attacks on African Americans at a union meeting. Estimates put the Black death toll well into the hundreds.

Trent Harlan Bozeman learned of the Elaine Massacre in 2020. The artist, whose practice revolves around the documentation of Black histories, memory and the erasure of cultural legacies, had just moved back to Arkansas to begin his MFA at the university, led by Zora J Murff, 15 years after he left his home state. (He grew up in Arkansas’ largely white north-west). In one class, the group studied photographs of lynchings, which led his research towards the Red Summer. “I was shocked because in grade school you have to learn about Arkansas state history – you have to know every senator before Reconstruction,” he explains. “But the history of labour issues in the state, specifically the Arkansas Delta, was completely erased.”