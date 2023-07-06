Confronting the cartel: Ritual Inhabitual depict a community’s fightback against corruption in Mexico

This story is the subject of the latest output from Ritual Inhabitual, an artist duo formed of artists Florencia Grisanti and Tito González García. The work, Oro Verde, is a product of five years of intensive research and collaboration. A patchwork of documentary, archive, still life and staged photographs, it attempts to retrace the history of the uprising – a historic event that was undocumented at the time in order to protect the community. Skirting the border of fact and fiction, the duo rely not just on academic work, but oral histories and memorabilia from the Indigenous community to reimagine the narrative.

Ritual Inhabitual formed in 2013 with the aim to create work around nature and spiritual practices. To date, the duo has completed two long-term bodies of work, including Mapuche, a five-year photographic enquiry into an Indigenous Chilean community fighting to protect its forest from the paper pulp industry. The work was exhibited at last year’s Les Rencontres d’Arles as Geometric Forests, alongside a book published by Actes Sud. But before all of that, neither artist was a working photographer. Grisanti is a trained taxidermist. When they met, she was exhibiting her work at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. González García, a film-maker, had been hired to produce a video about the show. They were both fascinated by the relationship between art, science and nature, and as a friendship formed so did the urge to create work together. Both were visual artists in their own right, but they wanted to experiment with a new medium. “Photography was like a peaceful and new objective land for both of us,” says González García.